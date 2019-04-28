Richard "Dick" W. Dodderidge Richard "Dick" William Dodderidge, 92, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 23 in Lenexa, Kansas. His friends and family remember him as an extremely gracious person and consummate professional. Dick was born on October 3, 1926 in Council Grove, Kansas to Russell and Rachel Dodderidge. He served in the Army during World War II and attended West Point in New York. He graduated from Kansas State University in 1947 with a degree in journalism. After college, Dick joined Bruce B. Brewer and Co. Advertising Agency in Kansas City, Missouri. Five years later he married Ann Thornberry in 1952. They lived in Mission Woods, Kansas for more than 30 years and spent the next 22 years in Venice, Florida before moving back to the Kansas City area in 2015. Dick was devoted to Ann throughout their wonderful 65 years of marriage and enjoyed making friends everywhere they went. He was with Brewer and its successor company, Young & Rubicam Advertising, for 35 years, serving the last 10 years as president. In 1983-84 he was president of the Kansas City Art Institute and in 1985 was president of the Atlanta College of Art. From 1985-91, he was senior vice president for corporate marketing for American Multi-Cinema in Kansas City, Missouri. Dick served a four-year term on the Kansas Board of Regents and was chairman of the board in 1988-89. He was an active member of Rotary International for 50 years. He and Ann traveled the world extensively for Rotary and helped establish a Rotary Club in St. Petersburg, Russia. He was awarded the Kansas State University Alumni Medallion Award for lifetime humanitarian service in 2003 and received numerous awards from Sigma Nu Fraternity. In 2004, he wrote a book, "Confessions of a Small Time Name Dropper," chronicling his career in the advertising and motion picture world including his personal friendship with comedian Jack Benny. Dick served on numerous boards with Rotary clubs in Kansas City and Venice, the Kansas State University Foundation, the Sigma Nu Fraternity Educational Foundation, the Venice Symphony, the Venice City Council Advisory Committee, the Jazz Club of Sarasota, and the Sarasota Arts Council. He is survived by his three sons, Richard William II (Vicki) of Kansas City, Missouri; John Russell (Tammy) of Lenexa; and Daniel James (Nancy) of Chappaqua, New York; four grandchildren, Timothy and Andrew of Lenexa, and Bradley and Brooke of Chappaqua. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ann, brother, David Dodderidge, and sister, Beverly Dodderidge. A visitation is scheduled for Friday, May 3, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel at 11200 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park, Kansas. The funeral will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church at 12251 Antioch Rd. in Overland Park, with a reception to follow at St. Thomas. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dick's life. Fond memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsoncountychapel.com.

