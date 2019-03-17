|
Richard W. Hamm Richard W. Hamm, 72, of Independence, MO went home to his Savior on Mar. 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Maxine (Rhines) and Woodruff Hamm; siblings Robert Hamm, Carol Andrews, and Paul Hamm. He is survived by his brother, Ray Hamm (Steffany) and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Richard retired from Hallmark Cards. He was laid to rest at Highland Park Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Amerian . Arr: Highland Park Funeral Home, KCK, 913-371-0699
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019