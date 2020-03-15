Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meyers Funeral Chapel - Northland
401 Main St.
Parkville, MO 64152
(816) 741-0251
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Noble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. Noble

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard W. Noble Obituary
Richard W. Noble Richard W. Noble, 75, of Weatherby Lake, MO died on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center following a lengthy illness. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no formal services. He was born on February 17, 1945, at Shawnee Naval Air Station, OK to Loyd and Berry (Bown) Noble. Rick graduated from the University of Kansas and the University of Wisconsin School of Law. He is survived by his spouse, Wilanna, and children Mollie and husband James Berry, Eryn and husband Scott Smith, Marc and wife Christy, and Allan and wife Jenny. Beloved grandchildren Walter, Noah, Elisha, Thomas, Breanna, Isabella and Vivien and great-grandchildren Caleb and Riley survive. Rick is also survived by siblings Gary and wife Barb and Nancy Shields. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved pup, Schatzi. Her brother Cash survives. In honor of Rick, memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Community Project (KCMO), Harvesters backpack program, or to a . Arrangements by Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville. Meyersfuneralchapel.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Meyers Funeral Chapel - Northland
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -