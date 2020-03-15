|
Richard W. Noble Richard W. Noble, 75, of Weatherby Lake, MO died on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center following a lengthy illness. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no formal services. He was born on February 17, 1945, at Shawnee Naval Air Station, OK to Loyd and Berry (Bown) Noble. Rick graduated from the University of Kansas and the University of Wisconsin School of Law. He is survived by his spouse, Wilanna, and children Mollie and husband James Berry, Eryn and husband Scott Smith, Marc and wife Christy, and Allan and wife Jenny. Beloved grandchildren Walter, Noah, Elisha, Thomas, Breanna, Isabella and Vivien and great-grandchildren Caleb and Riley survive. Rick is also survived by siblings Gary and wife Barb and Nancy Shields. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved pup, Schatzi. Her brother Cash survives. In honor of Rick, memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Community Project (KCMO), Harvesters backpack program, or to a . Arrangements by Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville. Meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2020