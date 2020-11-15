Richard Walter Radke
March 23, 1928 - November 10, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Richard "Dick" Radke, loved his family, orthodontics, his horses, his companion dog Rodeo and the outdoors. He was born on March 23, 1928 in Sand Springs, Oklahoma to Walter and Inez Radke. During his high school and college years he successfully participated in roping and bull dogging events during state wide rodeo competitions. He was an avid hunter and fisherman all his life.
After college, he attended UMKC Dental and Orthodontic school in Kansas City. He paid for his education by working two jobs in between classes. Dick was a pioneer in his field, developing new techniques in treating patients. While in dental school he met and married his first love, a pretty nurse named Anna Ruth Stein, in 1955. Together, they worked hard building his successful orthodontics practice while raising three daughters, Janice (Lyle) Pishny, Debra (Mark) Hannah and Martha (Byron) Long.
He served two years in the Army, stationed in Okinawa and reached the rank of Captain. In the early 60's Dick was elected President of the Johnson County 5th District Dental Society and later President of the Kansas State Orthodontics Society. He was appointed to the Kansas District Dental Board and served a term as President. In 1993, Ann passed and soon after Dick retired to spend more treasured time enjoying his 8 grandkids and 8 great grandkids instilling a strong work ethic, to always smile and be friendly every day.
In 1996 he married Gail Caso, and Dick welcomed his stepdaughters, Christine (Brad) Ward and Susan (Jamie) Doucet along with 6 more grandkids into his family. Together, Dick and Gail ran a Thoroughbred racing farm in Southern Johnson County. Their passion, hands-on work ethic and dedication proved a successful combination producing numerous Champions, a Horse of the Year and five national Breeders of the Year Awards. Dick was a "larger than life" Dad, husband, grandfather, and horseman who had a deep and loving commitment to his family and friends.
He passed away on November 10, 2020. Family interment will be at Christ Anglican Church. A celebration of his life and sharing wild stories about Dick will take place in the spring, his favorite time of year. Donations in his name can be made to the Thoroughbred Charities of America (www.TCA.org
) or The Rotary Foundation Attn: Polio Fund, 14280 Collection Center Dr., Chicago, IL 60693.