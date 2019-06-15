Richard Wayne Orr Richard Wayne Orr passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019 at the age of 72 at Promenade Health and Rehabilitation in Rogers, Arkansas. Richard was born on February 27, 1947 and grew up exploring and playing on his family's farm near Plattsburg, Missouri with his four siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Claude Orr and Margaret Young Orr, and by a brother, Edward C. Orr. He is survived by his daughter Rachel Johnson and her husband Chris, and his grandchildren Brady, Colin and Victoria. He is also survived by two brothers: Martin Orr and his wife Janice and Dale Orr and his wife Jennifer and by a sister Sue Lysaght and her husband Joe. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held in his honor at the Bailey Cox funeral home in Plattsburg, Missouri at 1:30 pm Monday June 17. The Family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. He will be interred at the Church of the Brethren Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the American Brain Tumor Association. Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri. Online guestbook and obituary at www.baileycox.com

