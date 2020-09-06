1/1
Richard "Rich" Whalen
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Rich" Whalen 1943 - 2020 Richard James Whalen, 76 of Cameron, MO passed away at his home, surrounded by family and friends on September 2, 2020. Rich was born November 21, 1943 in Newburyport, MA to Charles Whalen and Virginia (Davino) Whalen (1912-1948). Charles married Leila Burgert in 1951. The family moved to Overland Park, Kansas in 1952. Rich graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in 1962. Rich had two loves in his life. His first was Peggy (Feren) Whalen. They were married from 1964 to 2008 when she passed away. Their children are: Wendy Whalen Loyd (Glen Loyd) of Parker, CO., Michael Whalen of Olathe. KS and James Whalen (Tara Brown) of Shawnee, KS. They have eight grandchildren. His second love is Pamela Kay DeShon. They were united in marriage in 2012. Pam has three children: Natalie DeShon Orta (Victor Orta) and two sons. Rich has 14 step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Virginia, stepmother Leila and his first wife Peggy. Richard is survived by his wife Pam, siblings David Whalen (Gerry Young) of Hernando, FL, Michael Whalen (Sally) of Wheatland Mo and Virginia Whalen Liveley (Donald) of Gardner KS, children, stepchildren, grandchildren and step grandchildren. Rich took tremendous pride in the deep and meaningful friendships which continued since childhood and over the years. Rich's professional career took him on various paths. One thing was consistent, his professionalism, successful businesses and the professional relationships that lasted for decades. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 6 to 8:30pm beginning with a rosary at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, 222 W. 3rd St, Cameron, MO 816-632-2158. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. Munchin Catholic Church, 301 N. Cedar, Cameron, MO 816-632-2768. Memorial contributions made to Green Hills Women's Shelter of Cameron MO http://greenhillswomensshelter.net/blog/volunteer/volunteers-donations/ Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:30 PM
Poland-Thompson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Munchin Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Poland-Thompson Funeral Home
222 West Third Street
Cameron, MO 64429
(816) 632-2158
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved