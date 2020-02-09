|
|
Richard Wholey Richard Wholey, 80, beloved husband of Barbara Wholey passed away on February 4, 2020 at Research Medical Center. He was a graduate of Redemptorist High School and proudly joined the Marine Reserves and trained at the Marine Corp's Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Richard loved the Marines, his family, children, nature and the 4th of July. He loved to hunt, fish, hike, camp, travel and observe wildlife. Ricard was born and lived in Kansas City, MO his whole life. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Wholey, son, Dennis Wholey, daughter, Rebecca Wholey, and grandchildren, Alaska Wholey and Wyatt Wholey, his brother, James Wholey and his sister, Joann Palermo, Barbara Frame, and Vonie Coffey, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved to tease and everyone else as well. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ed Fierst and Andy Wholey; sisters, Wilma Walker, Mary Anna Dieffenbach, Martha Swartz, and Sharon Niehaus. Memorial contributions can be made to which Richard supported. He had survived two previous episodes of cancer and felt no one, especially children, should have to suffer with cancer. There will be a private family and friends celebration of his life. Neptune Society of Kansas City www.neptunesociety.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 9, 2020