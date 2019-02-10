|
|
Richard Wilbur Haskin Richard Wilbur Haskin, 84, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on February 2, 2019. Services will be held at Gardens Presbyterian Church, February 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. Dick graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1956. He then began working for Prudential in Kansas City, as a special agent selling insurance policies which began his 37-year career.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 10, 2019