Richard "Rich" L. Woollen Rich Woollen, 74, peacefully passed into eternal life June 22, 2019. He was the son of Lionel and Ada Lee (Hedrick) Woollen of Kansas City, Missouri. Rich was born in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a graduate of Southwest High School and the UMKC School of Business. He earned his CPA certificate in 1972 and practiced accounting until his retirement in 2013. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1966 and honorably discharged in 1968. Rich loved baseball and played in the 3 & 2 League until he graduated from high school. He later was the scorekeeper for his two sons while they also played 3 & 2. Rich also loved to play golf and always enjoyed a good round with his sons. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his two sons: Anthony (Krista) of Olathe and Michael (Cynthia) of Kansas City; three grandchildren: Clayton and McGuire of Kansas City and Bella Grace of Olathe. He also leaves his sister Carol Birch (Kearney, MO) and three nieces Kim (Rulo, NE), Kelly (KC, MO) and Kristie Kay (Leavenworth, KS). Richard was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, 85 th and Wornall Road, Kansas City. Service will be at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Avenue Kansas City, Missouri 64131 at 11:00 am Friday, June 28, 2019. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be express at www.muehlebachchapel.com

