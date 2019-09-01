Kansas City Star Obituaries
Richard Worrel Rick Worrel, 58, went home to Jesus surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Faith Regional Health Service, Norfolk, NE. Rick was born December 9, 1960 in Salina, KS, son of Richard "Dick" and Betty Worrel. He was a proud Jayhawk, playing basketball for the University of Kansas, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering in 1983. He married his soulmate Susan Worrel on August 24, 1991 and they raised three daughters in Overland Park. He is survived by his wife Susan and daughters Kate and Brooke Worrel of Overland Park, daughter Jill and husband Brian Norwood of Santa Rosa Beach, FL. He loved being Papa to his three grandkids Lauren, Peyton and Hudson Norwood. He is also survived by his mother Betty Worrel of Salina, sister Sherri and husband Larry Rosselot, Parker, CO, niece Shannon Misiewicz and nephew Jeremy Yager and their families. He is preceded in death by his father Dick Worrel. He was devout member of Colonial Presbyterian Church and was a servant leader. Rick was co-founder and president of Affinis, an Overland Park engineering firm. He was passionate about making a difference in the community, leading many organizations including ACEC KS and the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce. A 2016 survivor of sudden cardiac arrest, Rick was a passionate advocate about the importance of Hands-Only CPR. A brunch/visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 10-11:45 a.m. at Colonial Presbyterian Church South Kansas City Campus, 9500 Wornall Road, KCMO; Celebration of Life at noon. Private family burial following service. For memorial contributions and full obituary information please see https://signaturefunerals.com/richard-worrel/. Arr: Signature Funerals 816-214-5174
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019
