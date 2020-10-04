Richard Wright

October 11, 1943 - September 10, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Richard Rowley Wright, 76, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away peacefully Thursday September 10th, 2020 at Kingswood Senior Living Community.

Richard was born October 11th, 1943 in Jacksonville, Florida to Lt A-V (N) USNR Richard Lee and Mary Susan (Rowley) Wright, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his cousin Steven Pike Rowley of Lighthouse Point, Florida.

Richard was well thought of by his many friends in the AA group. He will be greatly missed by his long-time friends James Barry & Lorraine Midgett of Edgewater, Florida, Greg Hill, & Maria Dolores Reyes; as well as numerous other loving peers and friends he has made throughout his journey.

As per his wishes, Richard was cremated and burial will be held in Edgewater, Florida.





