Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery South
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery South
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery South
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Richie Smith Richard Lee "Richie" Smith, 98, died on Friday, November 15th, 2019. Richie was born on April 18, 1921 in Kansas City, Missouri and was a lifelong resident. He served in the United States Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Sidney and his companion of 50 years Helen Phillips. He leaves behind many loving family and friends, including his lifelong friend, Noreen Denney. A Memorial Visitation will be from 10:30am to 11:00am on Sunday, December 1 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00am. Full obituary and online condolences at www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 28, 2019
