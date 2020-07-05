Rick Charles Hutson Rick C. Hutson, 68, of Independence, MO passed away April 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel. Rick was born July 6, 1951 in Kansas City, MO. Rick enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served four years as a Communications Technician. After leaving the service, he worked for Hallmark Cards. Rick currently worked for the Kansas City Royals. He is survived by his wife, Isabelle; son, Cal and family; and his many friends.