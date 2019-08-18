|
|
Rick Davis Richard (Rick) Nathan Davis, 67, died peacefully at home on August 13, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after losing his battle with lung cancer. Rick is survived by wife Robin, mother E. Ruth Davis, daughter Patty (Dan) Becker and 2 sons, son Jon (Joanna) Davis and 3 children; as well as adopted and step-children, 4 siblings, numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Rick served in the US Army 82nd Airborne Division during the Vietnam War. He was a contractor by trade and enjoyed working with his hands. He was selfless to a fault and helped anyone who needed help, even if they didn't ask. He enjoyed many hobbies including fishing and playing poker with friends. But more than anything, he loved his family and could never get enough of his grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 23rd, 6:30pm at the Claycomo Community Center.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 18, 2019