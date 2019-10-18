Kansas City Star Obituaries
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
Rick Keller Rick Keller, 67, of Gladstone Missouri, died unexpectedly on October 12, 2019. He was born in Enid, Oklahoma, and travelled the world as a son of a USAF chaplain. Rick graduated from high school in Nuremberg, Germany, then attended Missouri Southern State University from 1969-1973 earning a BS in math and EMT certification. He married the love of his life, Betty, in 1976. While living in Carthage Missouri and working as a Paramedic Instructor at Missouri Southern, Rick welcomed the birth of his two daughters, Daryl and Alison. In 1985, he became a founding partner of Fitch & Associates, LLC, and eventually moved his family to Kansas City to continue as an Emergency Medical Consultant. For over thirty years, Rick's work took him all over the United States and occasionally out of the country to improve emergency medicine practices. He retired in December 2015. Rick was a devoted Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan, a reader of bestselling novels, a photographer, chef, and birdwatcher. Overall, he was most devoted to his family. He is survived by his wife, Betty, and daughters, Daryl (Trey) and Alison, his mother, Jean, and sister, Jeanna (Roger), and four brothers: Steve (Judi), David (Teresa), Kris, and Kevin. His family also includes six grandchildren, nephews, nieces,and cousins.A Celebration of Life Reception at White Chapel Funeral Home at 1 pm on Sunday, October 20th at 6600 NE Antioch Rd. Gladstone, MO 64119.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 18, 2019
