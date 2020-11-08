Rick L. Daugherty
April 14, 1958 - November 2, 2020
Overbrook, Kansas - Rick L. Daugherty, 62, of Overbrook, KS, left this earth on November 2nd. Rick was born April 14, 1958, to Max and Gladys Daugherty. Rick is preceded in death by his mother, Gladys and brother, John. Rick is survived by his father, Max, and his siblings, Wayne (Mary) of Peculiar, MO, Daniel of Kansas City, MO, Cheryl Arnell of Kansas City, MO, Lisa (Brad) DeNicola of Wartrace, TN, nine nieces and nephews, and countless cousins.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2020.