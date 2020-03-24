Home

Rick L. Embertson

Rick L. Embertson Obituary
Rick L. Embertson Rick Embertson, 66, De Kalb, MO left to be with the Father on Friday, March 20 after a courageous battle against cancer. Rick was born on January 25, 1954 in San Diego, CA to George & Alice (Lovaas) Embertson Leimbach. Rick was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his mother; two brothers Randy (Barb) Embertson & Joe (Brenda) Leimbach; two sons Ian (Angie) & Chris (Mindy); granddaughter Mia Sue; grandson Wyatt James; and several nieces and nephews. Rick did not want a service; he will be cremated. Memorials may be sent to the Cancer Research program at KU Cancer Center or Kansas City Hospice House.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2020
