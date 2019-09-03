|
Rick Presley Rick Presley, formerly of Independence/Raytown, Mo passed away peacefully at his home in Warsaw, Mo. Born to Charles (Chuck) and Nancy Presley September 17, 1967 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Graduated from Raytown, high School and shortly thereafter joined the millwright Apprentice program, local 1529. He was given his start by ASI, then to KCI, Genesys and then back to KCI where he retired in 2017 with 32 years service. He worked as a field supervisor and he and his wife traveled the country in this capacity. He worked several jobs in Japan, England, Germany, and Canada. Loved the outdoors. He was a bow hunter, a fishing fanatic, loved NASCAR and World of Outlaws sprint cars. If he was in town in August he attended Knoxville Nationals without fail including this years event. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family members. Preceded in death by his Grandparents, Vernon and Louella Presley, Jim and Orphea Reynolds. He is survived by his wife Debi of the home, step-daughter Stacey (Nick) Poe, Step-son Ron ( Emerald) Smith and several grandchildren, also his parents Chuck and Nancy Presley of Independence, Missouri and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Cremation planned. Visitation to be held September 9, 10:00 to 11:00 AM and celebration of life to follow from 11:00 to 12:00, at Teetering Rocks Clubhouse, 12040 E. 86th St., Kansas City, Missouri. In lieu of flowers a donation to any children's charity requested.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 3, 2019