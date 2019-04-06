|
Rita Conchola Rita Conchola, age 65, passed away peacefully at home on 3/31/19. She was born on 8/10/53 in KCK, to Ralph Palmer & Audrey Enloe, and was the oldest of 4 children. She was preceded in death by her parents & is survived by her husband of nearly 20 years, Robert Conchola, Sr.; son Jarod Muncy; brothers Clint, Marty & Ralph Palmer; step-children Robert Conchola, Jr., Alicia Stuart, Ruth Flanigan & Becca Rinehart; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at her home on 5/11/19. Friend to many, loved by all. Daaaang!
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 6, 2019