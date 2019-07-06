|
Rita Elise Foster Rita Elise Foster born to William and Rita Todd passed peacefully on July 4, 2019. Rita was of the Catholic faith; vivacious and quick-witted. She loved red birds, her cats and sweet smelling perfumes. On September 11, 1982, Rita was United in marriage to Michael Kevin Foster. Through this union, one daughter, Heather Elise Foster was born. Rita is survived by her daughter and grandson, Lane Michael Foster-Bottorff as well as her dear friend, Ebony King. A private celebration of Rita's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 6, 2019