Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Elise Foster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Elise Foster Obituary
Rita Elise Foster Rita Elise Foster born to William and Rita Todd passed peacefully on July 4, 2019. Rita was of the Catholic faith; vivacious and quick-witted. She loved red birds, her cats and sweet smelling perfumes. On September 11, 1982, Rita was United in marriage to Michael Kevin Foster. Through this union, one daughter, Heather Elise Foster was born. Rita is survived by her daughter and grandson, Lane Michael Foster-Bottorff as well as her dear friend, Ebony King. A private celebration of Rita's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.