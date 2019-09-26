|
Rita Ann Flanders Rita Flanders, 89, passed away on September 20, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, September 27, 2019 at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64081 from 10-11am, services at 11am, and burial to follow at Floral Hills East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Presentation St. Joseph Guild. Rita was born on September 2, 1930 in Ottumwa, Iowa to Floy and Frank Doran. She married Clyde William Flanders, Jr. on August 30, 1953, together they raised 5 children. Rita attended Our Lady of the Presentation Church faithfully for 52 years and was involved in the St. Joseph Guild. For many years, every month, a group of ladies would gather for lunch, a game of bingo, and fun. Rita was known and loved by all. She was preceded in death by her parents; 7 brothers, Francis, Cornelius, Clarence, Tom, Leo, Paul, and John; sister, Mary (Doran) Wood; husband, Clyde, who passed April 10, 1993; grandsons, Judd and Michael; and great-grandson, Dylan. Rita is survived by her children, Dan Flanders, Diane (Michael) Williamson, Steve Flanders, Theresa Flanders, and David Flanders; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and their children. Rita's children said, "Our mom was a classy lady who loved life, family, and friends." Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 26, 2019