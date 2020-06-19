Rita Gauer Rita O'Connor Gauer, age 91, died June 6, 2020 at McCrite Plaza Long-term Care Facility. Rita was born August 7, 1928 in Leavenworth, KS to Thomas and Mary O'Connor. Her family later moved to Kansas City, MO. She attended Lillis High School then studied nursing at St. Mary's Hospital where she graduated in 1949 from the 4 year nursing program. She worked at St. Mary's in labor & delivery until 1951, when she went to work at St. Joseph's Hospital pediatrics in Kansas City. There she met and married pediatric intern Robert Gauer in 1952. They relocated to St. Louis in 1953 for Robert's pediatric residency and their first child was born. They moved to Mather Air Force Base in Sacramento, CA in 1954. With Robert's military service completed, they returned to Kansas City North in 1957, with a second child and her husband set up his pediatric practice. There, she raised 6 children. Eventually, she returned to nursing in 1983 when her youngest child left for college. She worked part-time at North Kansas City Hospital for 5 years. Rita was a long-time member of the Red Hatters and JK Chapter of PEO. She was a board member at St. Pius X High School for 4 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and brother Thomas O'Connor. She is survived by daughters Barbara (Bill) Kerwin, Mary Jane (Brad) Krtek, and sons Robert (Mona) Gauer Jr., Thomas Gauer, Daniel (Pebs) Gauer and Timothy (Letty) Gauer. She leaves 11 grandchildren & 12 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at McCrite Plaza and Kansas City Hospice for their kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: St. Patrick's Church 1357 NE 42nd Ter. Kansas City, MO. 64116 Or St. Pius X High School 1500 NE 42nd Ter. Kansas City, MO. 64116. Services will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 1357 NE 42nd Ter. In Kansas City on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rosary at 9:15, visitation at 9:30, Funeral Mass at 11:00. Private interment at White Chapel Cemetery. Services under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, MO.