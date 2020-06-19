Rita Gauer
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Gauer Rita O'Connor Gauer, age 91, died June 6, 2020 at McCrite Plaza Long-term Care Facility. Rita was born August 7, 1928 in Leavenworth, KS to Thomas and Mary O'Connor. Her family later moved to Kansas City, MO. She attended Lillis High School then studied nursing at St. Mary's Hospital where she graduated in 1949 from the 4 year nursing program. She worked at St. Mary's in labor & delivery until 1951, when she went to work at St. Joseph's Hospital pediatrics in Kansas City. There she met and married pediatric intern Robert Gauer in 1952. They relocated to St. Louis in 1953 for Robert's pediatric residency and their first child was born. They moved to Mather Air Force Base in Sacramento, CA in 1954. With Robert's military service completed, they returned to Kansas City North in 1957, with a second child and her husband set up his pediatric practice. There, she raised 6 children. Eventually, she returned to nursing in 1983 when her youngest child left for college. She worked part-time at North Kansas City Hospital for 5 years. Rita was a long-time member of the Red Hatters and JK Chapter of PEO. She was a board member at St. Pius X High School for 4 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and brother Thomas O'Connor. She is survived by daughters Barbara (Bill) Kerwin, Mary Jane (Brad) Krtek, and sons Robert (Mona) Gauer Jr., Thomas Gauer, Daniel (Pebs) Gauer and Timothy (Letty) Gauer. She leaves 11 grandchildren & 12 great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at McCrite Plaza and Kansas City Hospice for their kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: St. Patrick's Church 1357 NE 42nd Ter. Kansas City, MO. 64116 Or St. Pius X High School 1500 NE 42nd Ter. Kansas City, MO. 64116. Services will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 1357 NE 42nd Ter. In Kansas City on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rosary at 9:15, visitation at 9:30, Funeral Mass at 11:00. Private interment at White Chapel Cemetery. Services under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, MO.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Rosary
09:15 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
8164528419
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved