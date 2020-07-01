Rita M. Seago Rita Marie (Ohmes) Seago, leapt into the loving embrace of her Savior on June 29, 2020, on the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, in Atchison, KS, at the age of 93. Rita was born on March 9, 1927, in Greeley, KS, to Wendell and Margaret Ohmes, and was one of 7 children. The Ohmes family moved to the Kansas City area when Rita was 6 years old. Rita attended St. John the Evangelist Grade School and Ward High School. When Rita was 18 she was proud to have been hired as a Harvey Girl and worked at Union Station in Kansas City. Rita later accepted a position at Owens Corning Fiberglass where she met and eventually married Gordon E. Seago. Gordon and Rita were blessed to have been married for 58 years until Gordon's passing in 2005. Rita also worked at Wilson Packing House as a comptometer operator. She is survived by her 5 children; Diana Seago, OSB; Mark (Carol) Seago; Paula Jean (Randy) Adair; Charles (Karen) Seago; and Rev. Mr. Christopher (Julia) Seago, as well as 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Rita is also survived by Judith A. Hemberger, PhD and Rose Marie Stallbaumer, OSB who she loved as daughters, and Christopher Carmody who was like a son to her. In addition Rita has two surviving sisters, Mary Dean (Walter) Wolf and Lucille Healey. Rita enjoyed camping and fishing with her family. She was also a talented artist in both oil and acrylic painting and was a great storyteller. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Unity (Sacred Heart) Parish, Kansas City, KS, for over 71 years and was the sacristan for over 20 years. Rita will be remembered especially for her deep faith and humor. She had a way of being able to see the presence of God in the ordinary, and she became a beacon of God's presence for everyone she met. Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon, parents, Wendell and Margaret Ohmes; siblings Margaret Helen Ohmes, C. Dorline Lawrence; Wendell Ohmes, Jr., and Albert Ohmes. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold private services. Memorial contributions may be made to Benedictine Sisters, Mount St. Scholastica Monastery, 801 S. 8th St., Atchison, Kansas.



