Rita Marie Summers
June 3, 1933 - November 10, 2020
Shawnee, Kansas - Rita M. (Fanning) Summers, 87, Shawnee, KS passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at St. Joseph Catholic Church; burial in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be livestreamed. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church.
