Rita Marie Summers
1933 - 2020
Rita Marie Summers
June 3, 1933 - November 10, 2020
Shawnee, Kansas - Rita M. (Fanning) Summers, 87, Shawnee, KS passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at St. Joseph Catholic Church; burial in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be livestreamed. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Amos Family Funeral Home
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Live streamed
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
