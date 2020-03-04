|
|
Rita Rose Hook Rita Rose Hook, 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 29, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 118th & Holmes, KCMO; followed by the 11:30 a.m. burial at Freeman Cemetery, Freeman, MO. Rita was the youngest of eleven children born to Joseph Enrique Lopez of Pamplona, Spain and Maude Jarmin Lopez of the United States. Rita is preceded in death by her parents and siblings. Survivors include her husband, Clarence Hook; daughter, Theresa Hook Barton; son-in-law, George Barton; grandchildren: Margo Barton, Lauren Barton Kaufman and Trevor Kaufman; and great grandchildren: Milo and Sylvie Kaufman. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to caregivers from SEVA Home Health, Kingswood Care Center and Serenity Hospice Care. Arr: Atkinson Funeral Home, Harrisonville, MO
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 4, 2020