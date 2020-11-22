1/1
Rita Teson
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Teson
February 15, 1927 - November 20, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Rita L. Teson, 93, passed away November 20, 2020.
Private family services will be Saturday, November 28th at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, burial in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church or St. Pius X High School.
Rita was born February 15, 1927 in Ravenwood, MO to William Earl and Anna Rose (Cain) Heflin, the ninth of 10 children. She married Norbert S. Teson on October 5, 1948 at Conception Abbey, Conception, MO. They proudly raised seven children in the Catholic faith. Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Norbert; son, Stephen Teson; grandson, Matthew Kenney; grandson-in-law, Michael Wells; parents; and her siblings, Hilda, Elizabeth, John D., Marcella, Earl, Jr., Anna Helen, Mary, Francis and Teresa.
Survivors include her sons, Marvin (Kathy) Teson, Ron (Cicely "Sam") Teson, Mike (Annette) Teson, and daughters, Joanne (Tom) Comiskey, Rosalie (Bill) Kenney, and Mary Louise (Craig) Fisher; daughter-in-law, Susan Teson; and 19 grandchildren, Scott, Katie, Brian, Chris, David, Nick, Jessica, Christi, Sean, Anna, Ryan, Jack, Elizabeth, Maria, Claire, Caleb, Peter, Tom, and Rose, and their extended families.
Visit www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com for additional information regarding the service and Live Streaming details.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Service
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
8164537700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved