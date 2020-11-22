Rita Teson
February 15, 1927 - November 20, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Rita L. Teson, 93, passed away November 20, 2020.
Private family services will be Saturday, November 28th at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, burial in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church or St. Pius X High School.
Rita was born February 15, 1927 in Ravenwood, MO to William Earl and Anna Rose (Cain) Heflin, the ninth of 10 children. She married Norbert S. Teson on October 5, 1948 at Conception Abbey, Conception, MO. They proudly raised seven children in the Catholic faith. Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Norbert; son, Stephen Teson; grandson, Matthew Kenney; grandson-in-law, Michael Wells; parents; and her siblings, Hilda, Elizabeth, John D., Marcella, Earl, Jr., Anna Helen, Mary, Francis and Teresa.
Survivors include her sons, Marvin (Kathy) Teson, Ron (Cicely "Sam") Teson, Mike (Annette) Teson, and daughters, Joanne (Tom) Comiskey, Rosalie (Bill) Kenney, and Mary Louise (Craig) Fisher; daughter-in-law, Susan Teson; and 19 grandchildren, Scott, Katie, Brian, Chris, David, Nick, Jessica, Christi, Sean, Anna, Ryan, Jack, Elizabeth, Maria, Claire, Caleb, Peter, Tom, and Rose, and their extended families.
