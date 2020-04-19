|
Rita Uridge Rita Ann Uridge, 82 of Overland Park, Kansas, died peacefully at her home on April 15, 2020 after a brief illness. Rita was born on May 25, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio, to Carrie and Clifford Rice. As a teen, her family resided in Miami, Florida, where she graduated from Miami Edison High School and Barry University-Miami. Rita married her high school sweetheart, Owen (Duke) Uridge II in 1959 and together they had a beautiful 45-year marriage. She is preceded in death by her husband, Duke. Rita is survived by her three children, Owen Uridge III, Ken Uridge (Tina), Laura Webb (Brenden) and five grandchildren, Owen Uridge IV, Leah and Emma Uridge, Sarah Sanford (Paul), Sam Webb, and one great-grandson, Paul. Rita retired as a highly gifted educator from Shawnee Mission Public Schools. She was a role model to her family and friends especially after the loss of her husband. She created a fulfilling and purposeful life of volunteering at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and JCCC Carlsen Center, where she made friends. Rita enjoyed a variety of creative interests including travel, music performances, sewing, jewelry making, cooking, and gardening. Rita was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend, teacher, and volunteer. She will always be remembered for her kindness and generosity by those who knew and loved her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to Overland Park Arboretum FOTA P.O Box 26147 Shawnee Mission, KS 66225. Condolences may be left at https://cremationcenterkc.com/rita-ann-uridge/
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020