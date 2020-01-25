Home

Robbie Lee Lanyon

Robbie Lee Lanyon Obituary
Robbie Lee Lanyon Robbie Lee Lanyon, 95, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on January 22, 2020 at Brookdale College Square in Overland Park. Robbie was born in Groesbeck, Texas on January 7, 1925 to Robert and Gladys Cantwell. She was a homemaker, den mother and PTA member. Robbie was preceded in death by her daughter, Jill Ann, son Scott and husband Phillip Lanyon. She is survived by three sons, Phillip (Sue), Michael and Corry, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and special friends, David Wiley and his sister Michelle. Visitation at 9:30am followed by services at 10:00am, Monday, Jan. 27th at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO. Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Prairie Village, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 25, 2020
