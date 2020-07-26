Robert A. Brown Jr. 1931-2020 "Home is the sailor, home from the sea, And the hunter home from the hill." On July 20, 2020, trial attorney extraordinaire Robert Alexander Brown III arrived at the Pearly Gates to argue his final case. On hand to support his claim for entry were his wife, Mary Lynn Ross Brown, who entered easily on her own merits in 2001, and a happy herd of hunting dogs eager to take to the heavenly fields with their sorely missed master. Bob Brown was born in St. Joseph, Missouri in 1931 to Robert Alexander Brown II and Margaret Agnew Brown. He descended from a long line of noted Missouri jurists, including Missouri Supreme Court Justice Abiel Leonard of Columbia, MO, who served from 1855-57; and General Odon Guitar, a Brigadier General in the Union Army during the Civil War who served two terms in the Missouri House of Representatives and practiced criminal law in Columbia. History shows that General Guitar represented 140 homicide defendants during his career and only six of those were found guilty. Apparently, good lawyering ran in Bob's genes! Bob attended Central High School in St. Joseph for three years before enrolling in Phillips Academy in Andover, MA, where he graduated in 1949. He received his bachelor's degree from Yale University in 1953 and his juris doctorate from the University of Michigan Law School in 1956. While attending the University of Michigan, Bob met and married Mary Lynn Ross of Flint, Michigan. They moved back to St. Joseph so Bob could take up the practice of law at Brown, Douglas & Brown, the family firm founded by his grandfather in 1924. Bob maintained his litigation practice for more than 50 years, specializing in medical malpractice defense. He loved his work, and was known as a talented trial lawyer. In 1984, he was honored by induction into the American College of Trial Lawyers, the preeminent organization of trial lawyers in North America. He was also a member of the International Society of Barristers, which honors legal advocates of exceptional talent. In 2006, Bob earned the designation of Senior Counselor of the Missouri Bar Association for a long and distinguished career as a member of the Missouri Bar. In addition to the law, Bob's other passions included bird hunting, golf, and international travel. He relished his many fall and winter days spent in a northwest Missouri farmer's field hunting quail and often traded legal services with farmers for the right to hunt their land. He also hunted the Bob Brown Conservation Area adjacent to Loess Bluff NWR, named in honor of his father who served on the Missouri Conservation Federation and the Missouri Conservation Commission for many years. Left to remember the stories and tell the tales are his two daughters: Lynda Brown Collins (Bryan) of Little Elm, Texas, and Margaret Brown Martens of Mooresville, North Carolina; two granddaughters: Margaret Alexandra Martens of Atlanta, Georgia, and Lynden Marie Martens of Austin, Texas; a sister, Margaret Armstrong of Honolulu, Hawaii; nephew Geff Scott of San Francisco, California; niece Gretchen Scott of Saugerties, New York; and numerous cousins scattered from coast to coast. He is also remembered fondly by his wonderful companion of the past eight years, Karen Baker of St. Joseph. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Lynn, and his parents, Robert A. Brown Sr. (d. 1982) and Margaret "Bubbles" Brown (d. 1990). A Private Family Service & Public Livestream will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at 1 p.m. at Wyatt Park Christian Church. To view public livestream visit www.wyattparkcc.org
. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers and in restitution for the many quail he harvested over his lifetime, the family requests that any donations in Bob's memory be made to the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation. These donations will be earmarked to support the Missouri Department of Conservation's quail projects in northwest Missouri. Checks should be made out to "MCHF-NW Quail Project" and mailed to Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation, 330 Commerce Dr., Jefferson City, MO 65109.