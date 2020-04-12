Home

Robert A. Moyer Jr.

Robert A. Moyer Jr. Robert A. Moyer, Jr., 51, was born March 13, 1969 and went to be with our lord on April 7, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Elaine (Fleenor) Moyer. They were married on April 20, 1996. He also leaves behind his parents Robert, Sr. and Vicki, three brothers Ben, Dave and Michael, all of Overland Park. Rob was a member of the Living Word Church in Salina, KS. He had many hobbies, including video games, model rockets, working on electronics and origami. He was a kind and loving person who will be greatly missed. Due to current situations, a memorial service will be planned for later this summer.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020
