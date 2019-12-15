|
|
Robert D. Allen Robert D. Allen, 82, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on Dec. 10, 2019. Memorial services will be 1 pm Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO. Contributions can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or a local arts organization. Bob was born Dec. 3, 1937, in Orrick, MO. He married the love of his life, Petra Chambers, on Jan. 20, 1979. After Army airborne school and graduating from University of Missouri with a degree in geography, he began a 42-yr. career at Universal Underwriters Group, rising from traveling salesman in Raleigh, NC, to Vice President in Kansas City, MO. He cherished performing and socializing; family and friends. Bob was an avid Mizzou Tiger fan for life. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife, Petra; three children, Melissa and husband Fred; Robert and husband Barry, Morgan and wife Heather; 4 grandkids; sister Donna and husband Glenn; and many beloved cousins. MIZ-ZOU!
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019