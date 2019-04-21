|
Robert Allen Leggio Robert Leggio, 60, passed away April 13, 2019. Funeral services will be from 5-7 PM Thursday May 2, 2019 at Souder Family Funeral Home. Robert was born January 10, 1959 in Jefferson City, MO. He graduated from North Kansas City High School and worked for the Union Pacific Railroad as a yardman. Robert enjoyed writing poetry, doing art work and was an actor. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Barbara Leggio. He is survived by his wife, Lola Leggio; brothers, Michael (Karon) Leggio, and John (Dan) Leggio; sisters, Nancy Leggio, Lisa (Paul) Bates, and Lindsey Leggio; Lola's children, Eric Dierkens, Christopher Dierkens, and Janelle Dierkens-Grenhill; 6 grandchildren. www.souderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2019