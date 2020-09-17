1/1
Robert Allen Phillips Robert Allen (Bob) Phillips, 84, passed away on Sept. 6, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19 at Life Care Center at Grandview where he was a resident. Due to social gathering restrictions, no services are planned and his cremains will be scattered in Hawaii at a future date. Bob was born September 12, 1935, in Burlington, Iowa, to Seth Arleigh and Lois Marie (Kunz) Phillips. He was a member of the 1953 graduating class of Blue Springs High School, Blue Springs, MO, and graduated from Graceland College, Lamoni, IA, in 1955, and Central Missouri State College, Warrensburg, MO, in 1957. Bob married Marilyn Look on August 19, 1956, in Independence, MO. They welcomed two children, Michael and Holly. Bob was united in marriage to Randine (Randi) Stevens on December 23, 1971. They celebrated the births of Amy and Andrew. Bob was a lifelong member of the Community of Christ Church and held the office of Priest. He was a teacher for over 40 years in Kansas, California, and Missouri. Bob loved traveling, especially to Hawaii, singing, reading, watching movies, being outdoors, and creating stained glass artwork. Left to honor his memory are children Michael (Lisa) Phillips, West Des Moines, IA; Holly (Mark) Caskey, Maplewood, MN; Amy (Amy Zuroeveste) Phillips, Salinas, CA; and Andrew (Elizabeth Davidson) Phillips, Raymore, MO; grandchildren David, Alexandria, Daniel, Katherine, Jacob, Lily, Hannah, Noah, and Abby; and many nieces and nephews.

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 17, 2020.
