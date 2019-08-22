|
Robert Allen Webber Robert Allen Webber, 76, a lifelong resident of Kansas City, KS, passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 19, 2019, doing what he took pride in, yard work. Allen was born at home in Kansas City, KS, to O. R. "Brick" Webber and Mary (Walsh) Webber. He was a 1960 graduate from Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, KS. After high school, Allen joined the Army for three and half years, spending the majority of that time stationed in Germany. After exploring various occupations, Allen landed a job at the Board of Public Utilities where he worked in different power plants until his retirement in 1998. On November 25, 1964, he married his best friend, Niza Jeanette Newberry at the First Christian Church in Kansas City, KS. Together, they had two children, Michael William Webber and Michelle Sue (Webber) Clary. Allen was a charter member of Oak Grove Christian Church, where he served as a deacon, elder, trustee, Chairman of the Board and care taker of the lawn. Allen was a Past Master of the Armourdale Lodge No. 271 A.F. & A.M., and was an active member of both the Wyandotte Lodge No. 3 A.F. & A.M. and the Abdallah Shrine. During his retirement, Allen enjoyed driving children to their doctor's appointments at the in both St. Louis and Cincinnati. Allen was a loyal and loving husband, father and grandfather. He supported his family in their educations, sporting events, health and happiness. Survivors include his wife, Niza Webber of the home, son Michael Webber and wife Ellen Sinclair Webber of Ottawa, KS and daughter Michelle Clary and husband Gregg Clary of Spring Hill, KS. He is the proud grandfather of Katherine and Caroline Webber and Maddox Clary. He was proceeded in death by brothers Harold Rea Webber and John William Park. Visitation services will be held at Porter Funeral Home at 1835 Minnesota Ave., KC, KS 66102, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral services will be held at Porter Funeral Home on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to either Crosslines Community Outreach or Oak Grove Christian Church in KC, KS.(Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 22, 2019