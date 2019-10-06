Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Alvarado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Alvarado

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Alvarado Obituary
Robert "Bob" Alvarado Robert "Bob" Alvarado, 71, of Gladstone, Missouri, passed away peacefully on the 2nd day of October, 2019. Bob was born in Kansas City, Kansas on December 1, 1947, to Elizabeth and Robert Alvarado and lived most of his adult life on the Missouri side of the river. Bob is survived by his son, Connor Alvarado; father, Robert Alvarado; sisters Theresa Matlock and Ann Schriver; brother Steve Alvarado; grand-daughter Abigaile Louderback-Alvarado, his life-long partner Carly O'Connor, and many nieces, nephews and their children. Please join us in a Celebration of Life on October 12, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Souder Funeral Home, 1333 N.E. Barry Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64155, while we all share with each other the interesting, loving and funny memories we have of Bob. www.souderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.