Robert "Bob" Alvarado Robert "Bob" Alvarado, 71, of Gladstone, Missouri, passed away peacefully on the 2nd day of October, 2019. Bob was born in Kansas City, Kansas on December 1, 1947, to Elizabeth and Robert Alvarado and lived most of his adult life on the Missouri side of the river. Bob is survived by his son, Connor Alvarado; father, Robert Alvarado; sisters Theresa Matlock and Ann Schriver; brother Steve Alvarado; grand-daughter Abigaile Louderback-Alvarado, his life-long partner Carly O'Connor, and many nieces, nephews and their children. Please join us in a Celebration of Life on October 12, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Souder Funeral Home, 1333 N.E. Barry Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64155, while we all share with each other the interesting, loving and funny memories we have of Bob. www.souderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 6, 2019