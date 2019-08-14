|
|
Robert Ames Forsythe Robert Ames Forsythe, born September 9, 1947, died July 31, 2019. Bob was the first of five children of Robert Ames Forsythe Sr. and Mary MacCornack Forsythe. He was born in Whitehall, Wisconsin and grew up in Fairfax, Virginia, and Edina, Minnesota. He graduated from St. Olaf College where he majored in political science. He was a member of the debate team and continued to have a keen interest in U.S. politics his entire life. Bob spent his working years in Washington D.C. with the General Services Administration, where he held a variety of positions, including Congressional Liaison Officer representing GSA and its policies and programs on Capitol Hill. He was also involved in a wide variety of special projects, including on-site support for the 1991 International Special Olympics, the 1993 World University Games, the 1994 World Cup Soccer Tournament, and the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. Of all the special projects he worked on, he most enjoyed serving on the GSA Support Teams for three inaugurals and two Presidential transitions. After retirement he moved to Kansas City, Missouri, with his life partner, Annette McWilliams. Bob was a kind and gregarious man always willing to give a hand to others. He was particularly proud of his 30 years of sobriety and involvement with A.A. Many people traveled the path to wellness with his help. He will be greatly missed. In addition to Annette, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Christa Forsythe; his daughter Kerstin Todd; grandchildren Marcus, Jennica, Lydia, and Maddox; step-children Andrew (Colene) McWilliams, Matthew (Meredith) McWilliams, Sara (Trampus) Selensky, and Katie (Steve) Gilchrist; step-grandchildren Emma, Madison, Kyle, Zachary, Natalie, Kayleigh, Brayden, Ava, Caleb, Paige, Jane, and Gray; sisters Polly (Randy) Johnson, Jean (Mel) Peterson, Ann (Gene) Smith, and Joan (Todd) Lewis; new puppy, Tinkerbell, and his beloved parrot, Tuki. A gathering will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, 4:00 to 5:00 P.M., at the Raintree Lake Clubhouse, 825 SW Raintree Dr, Lee's Summit, MO 64082. All are welcome, and there will be a short service of reflection and celebration of Bob's life at 4:30.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 14, 2019