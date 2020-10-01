Robert Anthony Kalwei
September 19, 2020
Harrisonville, Missouri - Robert "Bob" Anthony Kalwei, 79, Harrisonville, MO, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his home. Private family services were held September 23, 2020 at the Atkinson Funeral Home in Harrisonville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonville Ministerial Alliance. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Bob was born February 24, 1941 in Appleton City, MO, a son of Joe and Agnes (Fessler) Kalwei. He was a 1959 graduate of Montrose Missouri High School. He lived in Kansas City, MO before moving to Harrisonville where he has lived for the past 30 years. Bob married Sue on January 28, 1989 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He worked at Clasen-Morris Chevrolet as an auto mechanic. He later owned and operated Southern Safety in Kansas City for 25 years before retiring in 2003.
Bob was a member of the First Christian Church in Harrisonville and had served as an Elder and also sang in the choir. He later attended HIS Church in Pleasant Hill, MO. Bob enjoyed cars; building engines, and drag racing. He also was an avid gardener and enjoyed playing guitar and pool.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Joann Jurgensmeyer (Willard) and Patty Sanders (Jim). He is survived by his wife, Sue, of the home; one son, Tony Kalwei (Wendy), Blue Springs, MO; three daughters, Angela Cromes (Steve), Piqua, OH, Kristi Adair (Mike), Harrisonville, and Kerry Uptergrove (Brant), Tipton, MO; one brother, Dick Kalwei (Rebecca), Odessa, MO; one sister, Mary Lou Swigart (Steve), Alamont, MO, brother-in-law, Jim Kipper (Tasha), Myrtle Beach, SC; and two sisters-in-law, Katie Elliott (Brian), Harrisonville and Ann Krull, Overland Park, KS. Bob was blessed with many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
