“I knew Bob for over 35 years. A man of strong convictions and a giving heart. I respected this man and learned a great many lessons from him. I enjoyed so many hours with him talking about racing, business, automobiles and life. I consider him one of the most influential men I have had the privilege and honor to call my friend. My thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his family and many friends that will miss him.”

Dan Kershaw

Friend