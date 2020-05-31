Robert Anthony Meints Robert Anthony Meints, 63 of Raytown, MO passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his residence. Mass of Christian will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7049 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, MO 64133 with burial to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 9:00 a.m., until service time Tuesday at the church. Donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Robert was born January 26, 1957 in Kansas City, MO. He graduated from Raytown High School in 1975 where he was an award-winning athlete and went on to attend Penn Valley College. He pursued a trucking career for over 30 years retiring from CEVA Freight in 2008. Robert had two of the most wonderful parents, Robert J. Meints, a disabled American veteran who took care of his family superbly despite his disability, and Marlyn Meints who loved her family above all else and wanted everyone else to be happy and worked hard all her life to make that so. Robert was proud to be the son of and preceded in death by his loving and beautiful mother, Marlyn Meints and his kind, giving and smart father, Robert J. Meints both of whom he gives all his love and wishes to be with for eternity; Robert Hedrick the best and most helpful nephew who had a heart of gold; Michael Anthony Joseph Niccoli, the most precious great nephew who is loved by all and is now in Marlyn Meints' arms in Heaven. He is survived by; his most unselfish sister, Sheryl Penniman who gave all of her love and time caring for Robert when he was in and out of the hospital; niece Danielle Niccoli, who with her beautiful giving spirit stayed beside Robert while in the hospital after his accident; niece Kelly Gregory whose kindness helped Robert after his accident; great nieces and nephews, Anthony Niccoli, Dominic Niccoli, Sebastian Gregory, Dakota Shrewsbury, Austin Shrewsbury, Dillon Hedrick, Isabella Hedrick, Savannah Johnson, Alyssa Johnson, and Mike Niccoli who loved and supported Robert while he was in the hospital; a niece Elizabeth Shrewsbury who always had a kind heart towards Robert.Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.