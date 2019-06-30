Kansas City Star Obituaries
Robert Arredondo
More Obituaries for Robert Arredondo
Robert Arredondo Obituary
Robert Arredondo Robert Arredondo, 89, passed away June 26, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. August 6th, at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Rd., Lee's Summit, MO 64081. Roberto was born January 1, 1930, in Kansas City, MO, to the late Filomeno and Maria Arredondo, and was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked for Emerson Electric for several years before joining his wife in operating Graphic Accounting for 24 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus at Presentation and Our Lady of Lourdes Parishes, and was active at the Raytown Emergency Assistance Program (REAP). He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Karen Arredondo; and several brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on June 30, 2019
