Robert B. Curry Jr. Obituary
Robert B. Curry Jr. Robert B. Curry, Jr., 61, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 9th at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 West 103rd Street, Overland Park, KS 66214. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, Kansas. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Special Olympics and My Name'5 Doddie foundation. Rob was born on March 13, 1958, in Columbia, MO. He was very passionate about teaching and was a mathematics professor at Haskell Indian Nations University. He loved traveling with his family, spending time outside, and making people happy however he could. He got great joy from spending time with friends in a couple's golf group and dining groups. Rob was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife, Jan, children Mallory and Bobby Curry, parents R. Bruce and Roberta (Mitchell) Curry, and sister Elaine (Allen) Turner. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes, (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 8, 2019
