|
|
Robert B. Jones Robert B. Jones of Kansas City passed away on January 21, 2020. Robert was born February 13, 1929, to Roy and Margaret E. Clark Jones, and lived in Kansas City all of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Margaret Jones, and his brother Roy Benjamin Jones. Robert is survived by his wife, Alma Berry Jones of Kansas City, Missouri, along with sister-in-law Daisy Jones, nephew Roy Jones, and niece Kim Marie Jones. Other surviving family includes step-daughters Leta E. Brewer of Overland Park, KS, Suzanne Prickett of Fort Worth, TX, granddaughter Erica Moss and husband Dirk of Kearney, MO, two grandsons, James Berry of Independence, MO and Rusty Prickett of Fort Worth, TX, great-granddaughter Chloe Moss of Kearney, MO, and great-grandson Shawn Prickett of Fort Worth, TX. Mr. Jones attended Emerson Grade School and graduated from the class of 1947 at Argentine High School. Robert enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in June of 1948 and served 4 years on Kuajalien, Barbers Point, Korea and Key West, Florida. He retired from Santa Fe Railroad in 1991, after 47 years of service as a laborer, clerk, fireman and engineer. Robert loved to dance, and taught at Marty's Dance Studio, as well as performing at the studio. He was a member of the Kansas City Fencing Club, and an active member of the NRA. The family suggests contributions be made to the Church of God, 3100 Crysler, Independence, MO, 64055. Services were held Jan. 28th.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 29, 2020