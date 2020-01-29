Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert B. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert B. Jones Obituary
Robert B. Jones Robert B. Jones of Kansas City passed away on January 21, 2020. Robert was born February 13, 1929, to Roy and Margaret E. Clark Jones, and lived in Kansas City all of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Margaret Jones, and his brother Roy Benjamin Jones. Robert is survived by his wife, Alma Berry Jones of Kansas City, Missouri, along with sister-in-law Daisy Jones, nephew Roy Jones, and niece Kim Marie Jones. Other surviving family includes step-daughters Leta E. Brewer of Overland Park, KS, Suzanne Prickett of Fort Worth, TX, granddaughter Erica Moss and husband Dirk of Kearney, MO, two grandsons, James Berry of Independence, MO and Rusty Prickett of Fort Worth, TX, great-granddaughter Chloe Moss of Kearney, MO, and great-grandson Shawn Prickett of Fort Worth, TX. Mr. Jones attended Emerson Grade School and graduated from the class of 1947 at Argentine High School. Robert enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in June of 1948 and served 4 years on Kuajalien, Barbers Point, Korea and Key West, Florida. He retired from Santa Fe Railroad in 1991, after 47 years of service as a laborer, clerk, fireman and engineer. Robert loved to dance, and taught at Marty's Dance Studio, as well as performing at the studio. He was a member of the Kansas City Fencing Club, and an active member of the NRA. The family suggests contributions be made to the Church of God, 3100 Crysler, Independence, MO, 64055. Services were held Jan. 28th.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -