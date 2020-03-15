Kansas City Star Obituaries
Robert B. Wilson


1928 - 2020
Robert B. Wilson Obituary
Robert B. Wilson 1928-2020 Robert B. Wilson, 91, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born October 30, 1928, to Lloyd and Myra (Cortner) Michael, in Sheridan, Missouri. Robert married Shirley A. June 22, 1958. He was a grain executive at Bunge Corp. and retired after 35 years. Robert was a loving husband and father. He was a craftsman who worked on many projects. He enjoyed music, theater and traveling. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Norma Hibbs; and half brother, Lilvon Michael. Survivors include wife, Shirley, of the home; sons, Tal (Denise), Crispen (Emily) and Lin; grandchildren, Ruby, Ed, and Nthabi; sister, Carlene Crawford, and half brother, Bill Michael. Farewell Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Robert suggested donations to a charity of donor's choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2020
