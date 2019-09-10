|
|
Robert "Bob" Bates Robert "Bob" Bates, age 73, took his last and best journey on September 8, 2019. Known for his love of travel and adventure, both personally and professionally, Bob was also known for his love of his family and for his service to others. Visitation 4-7pm Wednesday September 11th McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, prayer service at 5:30. Mass of the Resurrection, 10am Thursday September 12th Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 4101 E. 105th Terrace Kansas City MO. Private interment. He leaves Jeanne, his wife of 51 years, daughters Courtney Bates Mellor (Kevin) and Lindsey, granddaughter Alexandra Mellor (fiance Eddie Franco), sister Barbara Bates and Minnesota family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Helen Woodward Animal Center, Angel Flight Central and Jewish Family Services JET Express. More details and a full obituary can be found at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 10, 2019