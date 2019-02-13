Robert Patrick Benyo Robert Benyo, age 48, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, passed away on February 7, 2019 at home from medical complications. Friends may call during Rosary and Visitation to be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lee's Summit on Friday, February 15th from 5:30 pm to 8 pm. A funeral Mass will also be held at Holy Spirit on Saturday, February 16th at 10 am. The burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Shackleford, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Oats Transit (oatstransit.org) or Wayside Waifs (waysidewaifs.org.) Robbie was born on February 12, 1970 in Great Falls, Montana. He attended St. Regis Catholic school where he was very proud of being a Boy Scout with Troop 98. At O'Hara High School (Class of '88) he explored his love of computers and always greeted his classmates with a kind hello and a big smile. He worked for 23 years at Longview Community College where he completed coursework towards an associate's degree. Rob was a generous spirit, always giving whatever he could and helping neighbors and strangers alike. Despite numerous illnesses he stayed positive and put others first, and was referred to by many nurses as the nicest patient they had ever seen. Rob will be dearly missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his mother, Patricia J. Benyo, and his siblings Teresa "Tracy" Kellett (fiance Paget Alves), Cathy (Aaron) Hochanadel, and Michael (Nicole) Benyo. He was preceded in death by his younger brother Matthew B. Benyo. He is also survived by his father, Andrew (Peggy) Benyo, Jr., and his half­siblings Katie Benyo and Andrew Benyo, III. He was also proud to be Uncle Rob to his nieces and nephews: Aidan, Ashton, Chloe and Sophia Hochanadel, Alexander Gibbs and Connor Benyo. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. Arrangements by McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO 64145. (816) 942­6180.



