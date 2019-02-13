Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-6180
For more information about
Robert Benyo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Lee's Summit, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Benyo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Benyo


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Benyo Obituary
Robert Patrick Benyo Robert Benyo, age 48, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, passed away on February 7, 2019 at home from medical complications. Friends may call during Rosary and Visitation to be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lee's Summit on Friday, February 15th from 5:30 pm to 8 pm. A funeral Mass will also be held at Holy Spirit on Saturday, February 16th at 10 am. The burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Shackleford, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Oats Transit (oatstransit.org) or Wayside Waifs (waysidewaifs.org.) Robbie was born on February 12, 1970 in Great Falls, Montana. He attended St. Regis Catholic school where he was very proud of being a Boy Scout with Troop 98. At O'Hara High School (Class of '88) he explored his love of computers and always greeted his classmates with a kind hello and a big smile. He worked for 23 years at Longview Community College where he completed coursework towards an associate's degree. Rob was a generous spirit, always giving whatever he could and helping neighbors and strangers alike. Despite numerous illnesses he stayed positive and put others first, and was referred to by many nurses as the nicest patient they had ever seen. Rob will be dearly missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his mother, Patricia J. Benyo, and his siblings Teresa "Tracy" Kellett (fiance Paget Alves), Cathy (Aaron) Hochanadel, and Michael (Nicole) Benyo. He was preceded in death by his younger brother Matthew B. Benyo. He is also survived by his father, Andrew (Peggy) Benyo, Jr., and his half­siblings Katie Benyo and Andrew Benyo, III. He was also proud to be Uncle Rob to his nieces and nephews: Aidan, Ashton, Chloe and Sophia Hochanadel, Alexander Gibbs and Connor Benyo. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. Arrangements by McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO 64145. (816) 942­6180.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.