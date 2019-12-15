|
Robert Bernard Helmstetter Robert Bernard Helmstetter died December 10, 2019 in Overland Park Regional Medical Center at age 40 of a stroke. Rob was born and raised in Kansas City. He attended Border Star School, Pembroke Country Day, Shawnee Mission East and the University of Kansas. Rob is survived by his mother, Jan Milligan; father, Carl Helmstetter; siblings Houston Helmstetter, John Helmstetter, and Annesley Helmstetter; uncles Bill Milligan (Gail) and Tuck Milligan (Ellen Toomey); and many loving cousins and friends. Services will be private. Please remember Rob fondly and think of every day as a blessing. Memorials may be sent to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64113 or the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019