Robert Bradley Hansen Robert Bradley Hansen, 77, passed away peacefully at home on December 31. He was born February 19, 1942 in Kansas City, MO to Edward T. Hansen and Barbara (Jacob) Hansen. He was married 40 years to Vivion (McVay) Hansen and they had one son, Tyler Bradley Hansen, who preceded him in death and greeted him in heaven on New Year's morning! Brad is survived by his wife, as well as his brothers Don (Wynn) Hansen and Jay (Mary Ann) Hansen, along with three nephews and four nieces. Brad graduated from Kansas State University with degrees in Architecture and Landscape Architecture. Brad and Vivion loved to travel and took Tyler to Zion, Wyoming, the Badlands, Florida, Colorado, California, and several other places. Brad loved to read and share his theories and knowledge. He made many lifelong friends through family, business, neighbors, at Kelly's and at church. This loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend will be missed. But we know he will be enjoying time in heaven with Tyler and until we see them both again Happy Trails! A Visitation will be held at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf, Ave., Overland Park, KS, from 10-11am, Monday, January 6 with the service beginning at 11am. Burial will immediately follow the service. For a full obituary visit our website at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020