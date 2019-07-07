|
|
Robert Braswell Robert "Bob" Lee Braswell, 91 of Leavenworth, KS passed away on July 3, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 9th from 1-2 pm with funeral service starting at 2:00 pm at the Chapel Hill Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., KCK. Burial will follow in the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Bob was born on March 5, 1928 in Kansas City, KS. He married Letha Merle Chrisman. Bob worked for Rock Island Railroad for 42 years. He retired in 1988. Bob was a member of Wyandotte Lodge No. 3 for 70 years. He coached youth boxing, football & baseball. He was very involved in all youth sports. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers & 1 sister. Bob is survived by Letha Merle Braswell, wife of 70 years, son Steven Lee Braswell & wife Kendall, daughter Connie Sue Hammersmith & husband Chuck, granddaughters Cynthia Lynn Wirtz, Megan Rieman, 5 great grandchildren including Aniston B. Wirtz, Eden K. Wirtz, & 3 great great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army in honor of Bob. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapelhill-butler.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019