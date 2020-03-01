Kansas City Star Obituaries
Robert Brightwell Robert Brightwell, 78, of Lee's Summit, MO left this world, but not our hearts on February 27, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elwood and Elizabeth Brightwell and Uncle Bob and Aunt Betty Jessen. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Lynn, of the home; 5 children, Susan (Eric) Rogers, Rebecca (Cletis) Snow, Melissa (Tim) Parton, Roberta Brightwell, and Michael Brightwell. There will be no visitation or funeral. Memorial contributions may be made to John Knox Village Hospice in Lee's Summit, MO. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020
