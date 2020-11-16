Robert E. BrownSeptember 8, 1930 - November 6, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Bud Brown passed peaceably at Kingswood Health Center with his wife Dodie and daughter Melissa by his side. Bud was born in KC KS to Forest and Florine Reese Brown. Bud graduated 1949 from Shawnee Mission Rural High School, attended the University of Kansas and was a Sigma Nu. In 1951 he enlisted in the US Naval Reserve serving as a commissioned officer. He was an aviator LTJG, Patrol Squadron Three and was awarded the National Defense Medal. Honorably discharged in 1955 he returned to the KC area where he met his future wife a junior high music teacher. His mother knew this was serious when he came home from work one day to quickly change clothes to attend a PTA meeting at her school. She was right that relationship lasted 63 years.They had two daughters, Jennifer Brown Harnick and Melissa Katherine Cooper (Garrett) and five grandchildren, Katherine, Robert, Reese Harnick and Maggie, Dean Cooper. They were the delight of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn Brunson.Bud was definitely a family man, kind gentle and sweet with many friends as his Bud's Buddies could testify. He served on the vestry and membership chairman at his church. He was a real estate agent and board president. Multi-talented he loved swimming dancing drawing telling jokes and flew hot air balloons.Memorial Celebration Dec 5, 11am St. Peter's and All Saint's Episcopal Church, 100 E Red Bridge Rd, KC MO 64114. Donations may be made to the church or Kansas City Community Foundation, acknowledging Bud and Dodie Brown Theatre Scholarship. 9229 Foster, OP KS 66212. He will be greatly missed.